Burke's Outdoor Equipment will soon reopen its massive showroom on a busy stretch of U.S. 30 between the Southlake Mall and Valparaiso.

The local outdoor equipment retailer is a spinoff of Burke's Home & Garden, a family-owned business that dates back to 1963.

Burke's hired Valparaiso-based Chester Architectural & Construction Services to design and build a new state-of-the-art facility at 745 W. U.S. 30. It's located next to the Walgreens distribution warehouse at the Porter and Lake county line.

Burke's had temporarily moved across U.S. 30 to Johnson's during the construction, which has been ongoing for months.

A grand reopening ceremony will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15.

The showroom displays lawnmowers, snow blowers, grills, fire pits and Orca coolers.

A longtime staple in Porter County, Burke's Outdoor Equipment stocks both new and used equipment. It also offers service, support, parts and financing.

During the open house, Burke's Outdoor Equipment will run deals on Echo X-series blowers, chainsaws and trimmers, as well as Gravely stand-on mowers.

“We are very excited to have all our vendors attending this special re-opening as well as several members of the community eager to see the new Burke’s Outdoor Equipment home.” owner Dave Brown said. “We are expecting a full house."

The business will raffle off T-shirts, mugs, hats and the grand prize of an Ariens mowers during the open house. It also will offer complimentary hot dogs and refreshments to celebrate the grand re-opening.

For more information, visit burkeslawn.com.