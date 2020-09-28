 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington opens newly relocated big-box store in Hobart this week
alert urgent

Burlington opens newly relocated big-box store in Hobart this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Burlington opens newly relocated big-box store in Hobart this week

Burlington opens newly relocated big-box store in Hobart this week.

 Provided

HOBART — Burlington is opening its newly relocated Hobart big-box store this week.

The off-price retailer, long known as Burlington Coat Factory, is moving from its current location at 2652 E. 79th Ave. in The Crossings of Hobart to 2020 E. Lincoln Hwy. in the Merrillville Plaza, which despite the name is actually in Hobart near the Merrillville border.

The Burlington store near Southlake Mall was previously located in the former Goldblatt's department store at the now mostly vacant Century Plaza Mall in Merrillville until 2010. It then moved to The Crossings at Hobart.

Burlington will open its newly remodeled store with a more spacious layout and wider checkout lanes in the Merrillville Plaza on Friday. It sells women's clothes, menswear, children's apparel, shoes, accessories, home decor, gifts and "everything for baby."

The new store will take coronavirus precautions including signs encouraging social distancing of at least 6 feet, one-way entrances and exits and enhanced cleaning protocols, including frequently disinfecting high-touch areas and offering customers shopping cart wipes. Employees and shoppers will be required to wear face masks, and masks will be provided to any customers who don't have them.

New Jersey-based Burlington Stores, Inc., launched in 1972, selling a wide array of merchandise including coats and women's apparel. It's now a Fortune 500 company with more than 730 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Last year, the company pulled in net sales of $7.3 billion.

The chain also has stores in Lansing and Highland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts