Burlington opens newly relocated big-box store in Hobart this week.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Burlington is opening its newly relocated Hobart big-box store this week.

The off-price retailer, long known as Burlington Coat Factory, is moving from its current location at 2652 E. 79th Ave. in The Crossings of Hobart to 2020 E. Lincoln Hwy. in the Merrillville Plaza, which despite the name is actually in Hobart near the Merrillville border.

The Burlington store near Southlake Mall was previously located in the former Goldblatt's department store at the now mostly vacant Century Plaza Mall in Merrillville until 2010. It then moved to The Crossings at Hobart.

Burlington will open its newly remodeled store with a more spacious layout and wider checkout lanes in the Merrillville Plaza on Friday. It sells women's clothes, menswear, children's apparel, shoes, accessories, home decor, gifts and "everything for baby."

The new store will take coronavirus precautions including signs encouraging social distancing of at least 6 feet, one-way entrances and exits and enhanced cleaning protocols, including frequently disinfecting high-touch areas and offering customers shopping cart wipes. Employees and shoppers will be required to wear face masks, and masks will be provided to any customers who don't have them.