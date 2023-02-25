Burn ‘Em Brewing, the craft brewery known for its creative and offbeat beers, broke ground Thursday on a new location on a much more prominent spot on Dunes Highway near downtown Michigan City.

The craft brewery has built a fervent following with beers like 14 Buck Chuck, Hipster Juicebag and Kreamed Corn as well as its creative label art since brewing its first beers in Michigan City in 2014. Its taproom has been tucked away amid blueberry fields at 718 Freyer Road, but it is now building a bigger and more visible brewpub at 1215 E. Second St.

After a rain delay, Burn ‘Em Brewing broke ground on a $1.6 million relocation and expansion project Thursday.

“This has been a long time coming, and we are happy to be here. Hopefully, we will be open by the end of the year,” Head Brewer Steve Murray said. “We can’t wait to see you here when we open the doors.”

Burn ‘Em Brewing, which also operates the Bare Bones Gastropub in LaPorte, is taking over a former warehouse building just west of the Blue Chip Casino. It will double its production ability and expand its distribution capacity.

“There is progress inside the walls despite the fact that we are just turning dirt now. It has been a unique experience as we have gone through COVID and its lingering effects,” said Ryan VanWaardenburg, pre-construction manager for Tonn and Blank, which is performing the project. “I personally have known most of the team for 15 or 20 years as we all went to school together. It’s great to be part of this generation and legacy as we continue to move forward. It’s a really cool project and we will wrap it up as soon as possible.”

Burn 'Em Brewery outgrew its longtime 2,000-square-foot space. It plans to increase the size of its taproom, build a full-scratch kitchen and add an event center and outdoor patio for drinking and dining.

The craft brewery is looking to add 20 to 30 more full-time jobs.

“This is so good for Michigan City and for Burn ‘Em,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “We’re booming and taking off, and this is part of it.”

The craft brewery will now be located on one of the most heavily trafficked roads in the lakefront city in LaPorte County. It will also be accessible to cyclists because of its location by the new Singing Sands Trail.

“It is really important to get Burn ‘Em at this location as it’s close to the trail and on 12 and it just makes sense to be here," said Skyler York, director of planning and inspection in Michigan City.

Burn 'Em's beers are widely distributed at supermarkets, liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the Region. Its eye-catching label art that often features skeletons in satirical situations won an Award of Excellence from the Premier Print Awards and helped build it into a recognizable brand.

The brewery, with the slogan "Comforting the Disturbed. Disturbing the Comfortable," makes hundreds of unique craft beers on a seven-barrel-system, sometimes using unorthodox ingredients like graham crackers or creamed corn. It first opened a taproom with an outdoor patio and bike racks in Michigan City in 2015.

“The city is growing as we continue to see progress in so many arenas throughout Michigan City,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “Projects like this really highlight how our community has partners and collaborators who will come together to create the lively and eclectic spaces that truly make our community special and unique.”

For more information, visit www.burnembrewing.com.