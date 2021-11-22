Burn 'Em Brewing planning $1.6M expansion and relocation to Dunes Highway

MICHIGAN CITY — Burn ‘Em Brewing, the acclaimed craft brewery known for its unorthodox beers, is planning a major expansion that will relocate it to a more prominent and visible spot on Dunes Highway closer to downtown.
The craft brewery, which makes unique and creative beers like 14 Buck Chuck, Hipster Juicebag, Kreamed Corn and Red Zeppelin, plans to move from an out-of-the-way location by blueberry fields at 718 Freyer Road to 1215 E. Second St.
“It is important to us to keep our business here in Michigan City. We have been on the outskirts of town for almost seven years now, and downtown is important to us as we feel it will bring us closer to the city and its people,” said Steve Murray, Burn ‘Em Brewing head brewer and one of the Michigan City friends who opened the brewery in 2014. “We feel that we will be able to participate and give back to the city better with a closer proximity to downtown.”
Burn ‘Em, which also operates the Bare Bones Gastropub in LaPorte, bought a former warehouse building for the $1.6 million relocation and expansion project.
“For years, we have been laying the groundwork for these types of projects as we look to create a vibrant downtown with even more amenities,” said Chris Chatfield, president of the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission and a vice president and senior commercial loan officer at Horizon Bank. “Connectivity to downtown is a tenet of our plans as we look ahead to the 11th Street (South Shore) station project completion. We are cognizant of needing to beef up our hospitality side with more offerings, such as Burn ‘Em’s new home.”
The brewery plans to add 20 to 30 full-time jobs. It will add more taproom space, a patio, a full-scratch kitchen and an event center.
“The team will add even more vitality to downtown with a new spot to gather with family, friends and neighbors over food or drinks,” Economic Development Corp. Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “These are the types of projects that are really exciting as they not only add value in terms of job creation and tourism dollars, but also in quality of life with a fresh energy.”
Burn 'Em will double its production and expand distribution at the new site, just west of the Blue Chip Casino.
“The 2,000-square-foot facility was not conducive to growth, so the team had been looking for a new spot to take their brewery to the next level,” Hulse said. “We are looking forward to welcoming them to the downtown area as we see momentum stem from the Double Track and 11th Street station developments.”
Construction should begin in a few months. The hope is to open in the fall 2022 or spring 2023, depending on how much the weather cooperates.
“We are an eclectic bunch, and we make everyone feel welcome. We appeal to the locals, as much as we do to the tourist crowd, and we feel that is something that needs to be an important part of this downtown,” Murray said.
Burn 'Em started in 2014 and has had a taproom with an outdoor patio in Michigan City since 2015. Its creative beers, which have the slogan "Comforting the Disturbed. Disturbing the Comfortable," are widely available at liquor stores, supermarkets, bars and restaurants across the Region. Its canned beer stands out on the shelves because of their distinctive, elaborate and often satirical label art, which features skeletons and earned an Award of Excellence from the Premier Print Awards.
For more information, visit www.burnembrewing.com.
