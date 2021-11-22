Burn 'Em Brewing planning $1.6M expansion and relocation to Dunes Highway

MICHIGAN CITY — Burn ‘Em Brewing, the acclaimed craft brewery known for its unorthodox beers, is planning a major expansion that will relocate it to a more prominent and visible spot on Dunes Highway closer to downtown.

The craft brewery, which makes unique and creative beers like 14 Buck Chuck, Hipster Juicebag, Kreamed Corn and Red Zeppelin, plans to move from an out-of-the-way location by blueberry fields at 718 Freyer Road to 1215 E. Second St.

“It is important to us to keep our business here in Michigan City. We have been on the outskirts of town for almost seven years now, and downtown is important to us as we feel it will bring us closer to the city and its people,” said Steve Murray, Burn ‘Em Brewing head brewer and one of the Michigan City friends who opened the brewery in 2014. “We feel that we will be able to participate and give back to the city better with a closer proximity to downtown.”

Burn ‘Em, which also operates the Bare Bones Gastropub in LaPorte, bought a former warehouse building for the $1.6 million relocation and expansion project.