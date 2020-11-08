Burns Harbor-based steel service center aims to expand nationally

A Burns Harbor-based metal service center that has mainly served the Great Lakes area is looking to expand its reach nationally.

Steel Cities Steels sells carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum products, offering services such as plasma cutting, oyx fuel cutting, production cutting, saw cutting, shearing, drilling, grinding, galvanizing and mitre cutting. The company mainly served Chicago, Northern Indiana, Northeast Illinois and Southwest Michigan over the past 68 years.

But the metal service center at 395 Melton Road in Burns Harbor has eyes on a much broader market, and has hired Chip Cable to serve as its new national sales manager.

He has more than 14 years of experience in metal industry business development and most recently served as business development manager for two years with Union Corrugated Co. in LaPorte. He also previously worked in Michigan City with Central States Manufacturing, Inc. as a territory manager and business development manager.

"In addition to his professional experience, Cable also has extensive personal experience with metal building components and pre-engineered buildings," Steel Cities Steels said in a news release. "He’s spent most of his life working with steel fabrication and members of his family also worked in the industry by trade."