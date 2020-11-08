 Skip to main content
Burns Harbor-based steel service center aims to expand nationally
Burns Harbor-based steel service center aims to expand nationally

Burns Harbor-based steel service center aims to expand nationally

Steel Cities Steels, Inc. is looking to expand its business nationally.

A Burns Harbor-based metal service center that has mainly served the Great Lakes area is looking to expand its reach nationally.

Steel Cities Steels sells carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum products, offering services such as plasma cutting, oyx fuel cutting, production cutting, saw cutting, shearing, drilling, grinding, galvanizing and mitre cutting. The company mainly served Chicago, Northern Indiana, Northeast Illinois and Southwest Michigan over the past 68 years. 

But the metal service center at 395 Melton Road in Burns Harbor has eyes on a much broader market, and has hired Chip Cable to serve as its new national sales manager.

He has more than 14 years of experience in metal industry business development and most recently served as  business development manager for two years with Union Corrugated Co. in LaPorte. He also previously worked in Michigan City with Central States Manufacturing, Inc. as a territory manager and business development manager.

"In addition to his professional experience, Cable also has extensive personal experience with metal building components and pre-engineered buildings," Steel Cities Steels said in a news release. "He’s spent most of his life working with steel fabrication and members of his family also worked in the industry by trade."

Founded in 1952, Steel Cities Steels serves a variety of industries, offering just-in-time delivery, managed inventory and automatic release date scheduling.

For more information, visit www.scsmetals.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

