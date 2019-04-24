Crown Point Mayor David Uran will be the special guest at a Business After Hours event Thursday sponsored by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine.
The business and networking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the old Lake County Courthouse on South Main Street in Crown Point. A short program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served, and one attendee will win a $1,000 advertising package from The Times.
The reservation deadline is Wednesday. To RSVP, call Cindy Kimmel at 219-852-3035, email her at cindy.kimmel@nwi.com, or visit nwi.com/afterhours.