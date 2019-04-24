{{featured_button_text}}
Uran_05.JPG

Crown Point Mayor David Uran speaks about the city's past and future economic and business development during the State of the City address in March. Uran will be the special guest at a Business After Hours event at the old Lake County Courthouse Thursday.

 Allie Kirkman, The Times, file

Crown Point Mayor David Uran will be the special guest at a Business After Hours event Thursday sponsored by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine.

The business and networking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the old Lake County Courthouse on South Main Street in Crown Point. A short program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served, and one attendee will win a $1,000 advertising package from The Times.

The reservation deadline is Wednesday. To RSVP, call Cindy Kimmel at 219-852-3035, email her at cindy.kimmel@nwi.com, or visit nwi.com/afterhours.

