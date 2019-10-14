Economic and industry experts will offer a big-picture view of the Northwest Indiana economy at the upcoming 2019 NWIBRT Business and Economic Outlook in Valparaiso.
More than 300 business leaders typically attend the free event, which involves presentations on different industry sectors and a panel discussion that includes university professors, regional development experts and a data center leader. They will offer a forecast of what's expected in the coming year.
“The forecast for our region looks bright, but changes are happening in every sector," NWIBRT Executive Committee Chairman Don Bull said. "We welcome business leaders to join us in learning from industry experts about what we can expect in the new year."
The 2019 NWIBRT Business and Economic Outlook, billed as an "informative program designed to provide key insights on trends influencing business and industry," will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Ivy Tech campus at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso.
This year's presenters include Darrel Zeck, the executive director of Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship; Bill Hanna, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana RDA; and Tyson Warner, executive director of Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning.
The panel includes Indiana University Northwest Professor of Economics Micah Pollak, Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, Digital Crossroads Senior Manager Thomas Dakich and Purdue University Professor of Finance and Economic Development Anthony Sindone. It will be emceed by NIPSCO Director of Economic Development Don Babcock, known for his signature exuberant exclamation "good morning, Northwest Indiana."
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit nwibrt.org/business-economic-outlook-2019/.