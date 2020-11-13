Business buying, selling advisory firm adds NWI adviser, sees growth from Illinois

Transworld Business Advisors, a firm that specializes in business sales, franchises, mergers and acquisitions, recently added a new adviser to serve the Northwest Indiana market, where it's been seeing growth from Illinois.
The Florida-based business brokerage, which assists people looking to buy or sell businesses or start a franchise, brought on Miller resident Lionel Cohen as a Northwest Indiana representative for Transworld Indiana.
"Transworld Business Advisors is a business brokerage platform with more than 500 advisers nationwide," Transworld Indiana President Michael Berry said. "We can bring the local market to a nationwide platform. We connect sellers and buyers with opportunities to work together."
The brokerage has been operating in Northwest Indiana for a decade and sees the Northwest Indiana market as underserved.
"Northwest Indiana is a great corner up there," Berry said. "You have quite a few business brokers sitting up there in downtown Chicago just a half-hour away, but they usually don't want to cross the Illinois state line."
The firm works with people looking to open franchises, buy an existing business to sell their business, such as if they're looking to retire and have no successor. It markets businesses for sale locally, statewide and nationally, helping them find strategic buyers.
"We work with a lot of family businesses that are deciding what they want to do," Berry said. "We're generalists, but we don't do small retail or restaurants or that type of thing."
Despite recent uncertainty COVID-19 has caused, the Northwest Indiana market has gotten more active because of the ongoing out-migration from Illinois.
"There a significant manufacturing base up there and a service base," Berry said. "It's a really good blend in that corner of the state. We've been servicing a lot of businesses coming out of Illinois. Over the last three to four years, you're seeing businesses move to Northwest Indiana and Northern Indiana because of the tax base and because it's more business friendly."
For more information, call 317-564-4777, email lcohen@tworld.com or visit www.tworld.com.
