Business buying, selling advisory firm adds NWI adviser, sees growth from Illinois

Transworld Business Advisors, a firm that specializes in business sales, franchises, mergers and acquisitions, recently added a new adviser to serve the Northwest Indiana market, where it's been seeing growth from Illinois.

The Florida-based business brokerage, which assists people looking to buy or sell businesses or start a franchise, brought on Miller resident Lionel Cohen as a Northwest Indiana representative for Transworld Indiana.

"Transworld Business Advisors is a business brokerage platform with more than 500 advisers nationwide," Transworld Indiana President Michael Berry said. "We can bring the local market to a nationwide platform. We connect sellers and buyers with opportunities to work together."

The brokerage has been operating in Northwest Indiana for a decade and sees the Northwest Indiana market as underserved.

"Northwest Indiana is a great corner up there," Berry said. "You have quite a few business brokers sitting up there in downtown Chicago just a half-hour away, but they usually don't want to cross the Illinois state line."