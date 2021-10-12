Business & Economic Outlook conference to spotlight trends, conditions

Business people can hear about trends impacting Northwest Indiana's economy at the upcoming 2021 Business & Economic Outlook.

The Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable and the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana are sponsoring the annual conference. Attendees can hear presentations about the economy in Northwest Indiana and the United States.

This year's speakers include Donald Babcock of Purdue University Northwest, Anthony Sindone with Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus, Ty Warner of NIRPC, Mike Noland of the South Shore Line, William Sheldrake of Policy Analytics, Steve Skalka of Horizon Bank, Peter Novak of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors and Allison Bertl of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Speakers will address subjects like the South Shore Line Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects and their economic impact, equity and fixed income markets, residential real estate markets, economic recovery and the value of place. Sindone also will deliver a forecast for the local, state and national economies.

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Nov. 5 at Ivy Tech Community College, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso.