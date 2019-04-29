A business-to-business event focused on minority vendors will give local businesses a chance on Friday to interact with companies and public agencies engaged in the procurement of goods and services.
The Business to Business Showcase is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Majestic Star Event Center at 1 Buffington Harbor, Gary. The event will be hosted by Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and is being held in partnership with new Majestic Star owner Spectacle Entertainment, the Gary Sanitary District, the Gary Housing Authority and other entities.
“We are pleased to partner with Spectacle early in their tenure here in Gary," Freeman-Wilson said. "One of the most important aspects of the work of larger businesses and employers is their connection to smaller local businesses.”
Jahnae Erpenbach, executive vice president of operations for Spectacle Entertainment and general manager of Majestic Star, said the event will provide networking opportunities for both local and regional businesses.
“The mayor feels strongly that it’s important to encourage minority and women-owned businesses to develop their own unique footprint in the Northwest Indiana community and, in doing so, find success,” Erpenbach said.
More information, and the opportunity to register to attend the free event, are available at www.majesticstarcasino.com/showcase.