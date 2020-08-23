 Skip to main content
Business & Industry Hall of Fame moves online during pandemic
Business & Industry Hall of Fame moves online during pandemic

The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame will induct its 2020 class in coming weeks, but instead of holding a traditional luncheon ceremony, the inductees and the Enterprise of the Year will be featured in videos produced by Hall of Fame sponsor The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The luncheon is normally held in May, but the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed until early September. As the virus persisted, and as local, state and federal agencies continued to recommend strong preventive measures, The Times decided to cancel this year's live ceremony and produce videos to honor the inductees.

This year's class, the 13th in the Hall of Fame's history, will feature four new individual members and an Enterprise of the Year. As always, the honorees will be profiled in The Times' In Business magazine, scheduled to be published Aug. 31, and will be featured in The Times itself. 

