Business leaders to forecast 2023 at upcoming NWIBRT Business & Economic Outlook

Top industry experts from across the Calumet Region will forecast business conditions next year at the upcoming NWIBRT Business & Economic Outlook in Valparaiso.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation will host the free annual event on the Ivy Tech campus.

A panel of business leaders and economic experts from Northwest Indiana will give their forecasts for next year on Nov. 4 at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

“The NWIBRT Education Committee has organized one of the best line-ups in the history of the Business Outlook for this year. We’re all very excited about the event, and we’re excited to welcome all members of the NWI business community that would like to attend and learn from our panelists. There’s certainly going to be a lot of interesting topics coming ahead for 2023,” said Kevin Comerford, director of professional development with CAF and the chair of the NWIBRT Education Committee.

This year's panelists include Steve Skalka, the chief fiduciary officer of Harbour Trust Investment Management Company; Heather Ennis, President and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum; Sherri Ziller, the president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority; John Sobotnik, the manager of major projects at NIPSCO; Andrew Campbell, the director of portfolio management and origination at NIPSCO; Patrick Bloom, the vice president of government relations at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.; Tony Sindone, the clinical associate professor of finance and economic development at Purdue University Northwest; and Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

The event is free and open to the public but attendees must register online in advance.

For more information or to register, visit nwibrt.org/business-economic-outlook-2022/.