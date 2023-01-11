Business leaders to speak at Lunch and Lead Speaker Series

Several business leaders will speak at the Spring 2023 Lunch and Lead Speaker Series sponsored by The Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest.

Community Investment Fund of Indiana Regional Business Development Officer, Edgewater Health President and CEO Danita Johnson and others will take part in the virtual speaker series. It aims to help business and community leaders learn about best practices and skills from fellow leaders from Northwest Indiana and beyond.

“The Lunch and Lead Series brings new, fresh and thought-provoking topics to our audience,” said Mekisha Richardson, assistant director of the Leadership Institute. “This spring, we’ve crafted a diverse lineup of phenomenal leaders who are doing exceptional work to improve the quality of life in our region. I am excited for our audience to hear their stories.”

Purdue Northwest Business Law Clinical Associate Professor Shontrai Irving, Purdue Northwest Director of Educational Talent Search Maceo Rainey and Purdue University Early Outreach Admissions Coordinator Shanita Starks will take part in a "Sankofa Leadership" panel discussion for Black History Month at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Johnson will give a talk on "Women’s History & Leadership" at noon on Tuesday, March 14.

Finally, The STARTedUP Foundation Founder and CEO Don Wettrick will discuss "Youth Innovation" at noon on Tuesday, April 11.

Each talk will run for 45 minutes.

“Our Lunch and Lead Series is a chance to hear from some of the most inspirational leaders who share their stories with candor and authenticity,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute. “We continue to attract a broad range of listeners — further evidence that this speaker series is meeting a community need. It’s uplifting, educational, inspirational and easy to access — all without even leaving your office.”

The events are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit pnw.edu/soi or email societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.