Business loans grew 13% in Indiana last year, a new study found.
Business.org, a business website that focuses on areas like startups, finance, IT, HR and marketing, found Indiana tied with Wisconsin for the 41st highest year-over-year business loan growth in the country last year. Business loans grew by 14% in neighboring Illinois and by 19% in neighboring Michigan last year, as compared to 2018.
"Why is this information important? More people applying for small business loans means more people contributing to your economy," spokesperson Madison Haggin said. "71% of businesses borrow $50,000 or less and most small businesses only need a few thousand dollars to grow."
Indiana had an average business loan amount of $12,015 in 2019, which ranked 45th nationally and marked a decline of 11% as compared to 2018. Businesses got average loans of $13,418 in Illinois and $19,157 in Michigan last year.
"Success for small businesses means success for the nation’s economy and growth in your local economy," Haggin said.
In the third quarter, more than 900 small businesses in Indiana secured more than $1.59 million in financing, generating an estimated economic output of $5.46 million. Business loan applications for expansion or more working capital grew by 36% in the third quarter.
"Female borrowers do well in Indiana — the state has the largest percentage of female borrowers in the nation," small business loan platform Lendio said in its quarterly report. "This quarter, the state ranks No. 4 in the nation for the percentage of growth in female borrowers; the number increased 25% in Q3 over the previous three-quarter average. Retail, wholesale, restaurants, and construction are the top industries for small business loans in the state."
