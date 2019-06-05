Business owners can learn how to export their products abroad

Local business owners can learn how to take their companies to the next level at an upcoming seminar on exporting products abroad.
The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center will host the "Going Global" workshop for entrepreneurs and executives from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at th the Purdue Technology Center and Research Park of Northwest Indiana at 9800 Connecticut Drive, Crown Point.
“While business owners may first think about China, there’s great opportunities to sell to the rest of the world, including our neighbors Canada and Mexico, which are Indiana’s largest export markets,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said.
ISBDC export adviser Andrew Reinke, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Mark Cooper and Romy Ancog and Eric Armacost of the U.S. Small Business Administration will discuss practical matters like payment structures, best practices, financing, available SBA loan programs, risk management and marketing. They will also talk about how the NW-ISBDC offers year-round export assistance and provide an overview of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“We’ll have a line-up of expert professionals who can help entrepreneurs navigate an expansion into the international marketplace as well as resources available one-on-one,” Feldt said.
The workshop, which includes refreshments, costs $25, or $20 for members of the NWI World Trade Alliance.
For more information, visit going-global-exports.eventbrite.com.