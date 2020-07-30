Business owners cite reasons for moving to Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — “I hate Illinois,” Tom Dakich bluntly told members of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Thursday at Dynasty Banquets.

Speaking at a chamber meeting devoted to Hoosier attractiveness to businesses, Dakich said his company is working to add one more reason to move to Indiana — technology.

Dakich’s company, Digital Crossroads, is a data center under construction at the former Stateline generating plant in Hammond. Digital is investing more than $50 million in a 105,000-square-foot facility. Dakich said the data center complex should be ready later this year.

Digital Crossroads was attracted to the Region because of technological infrastructure including fiber optic lines, access to water resources crucial to operating data centers, and an "amazing labor force."

"These can all come together in a perfect location to house, store, manage and distribute mass amounts of fiber and data," Dakich said. "We can be a small part of that.”

The idea, Dakich continued, is to “transform Northwest Indiana into a major technology center.”