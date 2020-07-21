Business owners say Lake County mask order mostly well received by customers

The Librarium Cafe in downtown Hobart has put a sign on the door asking customers to wear masks, and has posted a copy of the Lake County Health Department's order that masks be worn in public places when social distancing is not possible.
"We’re glad that Lake County has begun to require masks," owner Kaydee Frostborne said. "Hopefully this will help to stop the spread of the virus and get us back to business as usual sooner. Enforcing it is as simple as not taking an order."
Business leaders welcomed Lake County's order, which is largely enforced via the honor system, but expressed concerns that some customers might still refuse to don face coverings, become irate, and potentially pose a threat to their employees. Most customers have been understanding, however.
"We hope our guests understand that it is for their safety, as well as the safety of our family," Frostborne said. "Most of our guests have been happy to comply so far. They understand that it’s about the the safety and health of all, despite the minor inconvenience."
Peoples Bank has required its employees to wear face coverings at its 22 branches across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is a growing body of evidence that face coverings are an effective method to slow the spread of the virus, and something that is easy for us all to do as we fight the virus together. I, for my part, am willing to wear a face mask if it keeps my colleagues, friends, and neighbors safe," CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "Internally, we have required face coverings for weeks now in almost all circumstances. We have also deployed barriers to create physical space in our branches. Our goal is to do our part to keep everyone healthy in the community, so that we can all have a stronger recovery together. At Peoples Bank, we feel a shared responsibility for the greater good, especially during these uncertain times."
The Munster-based bank has encouraged customers to wear masks as well since reopening its lobbies in early July.
"Since the majority of customers have already been wearing face masks, not much will change for us," Bochnowski said. "However, there will be a big public benefit since it will certainly help slow down further transmission across Lake County. Face masks have been required in Chicagoland since the beginning of May, and we have been able to operate without issues on that side of the border. In Illinois, face coverings are just a part of the new normal, and I suspect they will be in most parts of Indiana as well."
Masks do pose some security concerns at bank branches that historically have been targets for masked armed robbers, but Peoples has been adapting.
"There are unique challenges in banking, especially when it comes to security and identification, and we have simple and equitable ways of identifying customers when they come in the branch so that they can do their banking safely while wearing a face covering," he said. "We also have lots of ways to do banking away from our branches for those who may be at risk or otherwise don’t feel comfortable coming in."
Strack & Van Til had just announced it would require customers to start wearing masks this week when Lake County issued its order, moving up the start date.
"While we have customers with varying opinions on wearing masks, the majority of our customers have been supportive of our policy and appreciative in helping keep our community safe. Strack & Van Til supports the Lake County Health Department's order on requiring people to wear a mask inside a business," CEO Jeff Strack said. "We had originally set an original start date of July 24 to help train our associates/managers on how to handle this and to give our customers notice, (but) we will be following the direction of the health department and will start immediately."
Guy Olympidis, CEO of the Family Express convenience store chain, which has installed disposable tissues so customers don't have to directly touch any surfaces in its stores during the COVID-19 outbreak, said wearing face coverings would "likely pay societal dividend."
"I believe the decision by the Lake County Health Department is sensible and appropriate. Personal responsibility would be the preferred way to get it done, but absent extensive compliance, the health department has to consider the safety of the population at large," Olympidis said. "The spike of cases we are experiencing in Indiana appears to be an extension of the second wave that started in the South. It is reasonable to assume that if Illinois, Michigan, and Kentucky are experiencing a new wave of infections, that Indiana would not be far behind if for no other reason other than geographical proximity."
Many people out shopping at businesses along 119th Street in downtown Whiting are already wearing masks, said Thomas Dabertin, a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.
"Many of the businesses were already having employees wear masks and so were most customers," Dabertin said. "I do not think that this will impact our local businesses, which are open and ready to serve customers, as a number of customers come from Illinois where wearing of masks is already required."
Joel Bender, the owner of Mind Benders Puzzles & Games in downtown Whiting, said it was the same principle as "no shirt, no shoes, no service."
"It's no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service," he said. "Although we might not give you a shirt or shoes, we will give you a mask so everyone can feel safe. For us, it's business as usual, always keeping social distancing and still offering curbside pickup. So far very few were not happy with wearing them ... they understand it's for everyone's safety."
Rhonda Bloch, the owner of Sip Coffee Houses in Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Highland, said the order wouldn't have too much of an impact since most customers are grabbing their orders to go, or drinking their coffee outside. Sip has simply been asking customers without masks to wait on their orders outside.
"They pretty much have been troopers from the beginning," she said. "We're not too worried. It seems more people are comfortable dining outside. Most of our customers have been doing that. I expect most impact will come about November. I'm sure we will take a small hit."
It's Just Serendipity in downtown Hammond has required masks since it reopened. As precautions, the resale boutique also encouraged social distancing, placed directional arrows for spacing, restricted access to adults only and asked customers not to handle merchandise that they don't intend to purchase.
"We have continued these procedures and will continue," owner Karen Maravilla said. "The health and safety of all is the most important factor."
El Taco Real has taken the temperatures of customers looking to dine in as a precaution, but most have not been wearing masks in the restaurant, manager Raymundo Garcia said.
"They have yet to convince the majority of people that it's a necessary evil," he said. "Up to 85% of customers do not wear masks, including children, old folks and middle-aged people. They are putting my staff and myself at risk. It's like the seat belt order. When there's not punishment, it's a sticky situation. How do you punish people who don't wear masks? How do you convince them to wear them?"
His concern is that some customers could refuse and the situation could escalate.
"I've noticed the people who don't wear masks are often very adamant about it," he said. "It's not, 'I forgot it in the car.' It's 'I'm not wearing this mask.' I fear a potentially violent confrontation like you see at coffee shops on YouTube."
Lake County's mask order also could hurt business at restaurants that have already struggled because of stay-at-home orders, he said.
"If the server asks you to wear a mask, all of a sudden El Taco Real is the bad guy," he said. "The impact of this has really hurt us. If this were our sixth year and not our 46th year, I'm not sure we would have survived. We're trying and barely make ends meet. I've been able to maintain a payroll and pay my staff but we're not making any money. We're not in a position to have to turn away six or seven people a day."
