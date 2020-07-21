Business owners say Lake County mask order mostly well received by customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Librarium Cafe in downtown Hobart has put a sign on the door asking customers to wear masks, and has posted a copy of the Lake County Health Department's order that masks be worn in public places when social distancing is not possible.

"We’re glad that Lake County has begun to require masks," owner Kaydee Frostborne said. "Hopefully this will help to stop the spread of the virus and get us back to business as usual sooner. Enforcing it is as simple as not taking an order."

Business leaders welcomed Lake County's order, which is largely enforced via the honor system, but expressed concerns that some customers might still refuse to don face coverings, become irate, and potentially pose a threat to their employees. Most customers have been understanding, however.

"We hope our guests understand that it is for their safety, as well as the safety of our family," Frostborne said. "Most of our guests have been happy to comply so far. They understand that it’s about the the safety and health of all, despite the minor inconvenience."

Peoples Bank has required its employees to wear face coverings at its 22 branches across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago throughout the coronavirus pandemic.