Business park proposal gains steam in Hobart

HOBART — A co-warehousing proposal is gaining momentum in Hobart.

The City Council has approved an ordinance to change the zoning classification of 14 acres of property between U.S. 30 and 83 Avenue to a planned business park.

RISE Commercial District has plans for a $10 million project there to offer warehousing and office options for businesses.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said he initially wasn’t in favor of the proposal but has since changed his opinion.

“It’s actually kind of exciting,” Vinzant said.

The facility could house around 125 businesses within multiple buildings proposed for the site. When completely occupied, it’s estimated a total of 400 people could be employed by the businesses there.

RISE President Jim Sapp said the Hobart facility would be the 10th co-warehousing development he has done. He said buildings there would have office space in the front and warehousing in the rear.

Besides offering short-term storage for businesses, the development could help new businesses that only need a small amount of space.

“This is a way to start businesses,” Vinzant said.