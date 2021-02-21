Business park proposal gains steam in Hobart

HOBART — A co-warehousing proposal is gaining momentum in Hobart.
The City Council has approved an ordinance to change the zoning classification of 14 acres of property between U.S. 30 and 83 Avenue to a planned business park.
RISE Commercial District has plans for a $10 million project there to offer warehousing and office options for businesses.
Councilman Dave Vinzant said he initially wasn’t in favor of the proposal but has since changed his opinion.
“It’s actually kind of exciting,” Vinzant said.
The facility could house around 125 businesses within multiple buildings proposed for the site. When completely occupied, it’s estimated a total of 400 people could be employed by the businesses there.
RISE President Jim Sapp said the Hobart facility would be the 10th co-warehousing development he has done. He said buildings there would have office space in the front and warehousing in the rear.
Besides offering short-term storage for businesses, the development could help new businesses that only need a small amount of space.
“This is a way to start businesses,” Vinzant said.
During a recent Plan Commission meeting, Sapp said there is a large demand for co-warehousing space. There are no tenants yet for the Hobart facility, but clients at other facilities have included those in medical, IT, plumbing and electrical.
“It’s very controlled and very regulated, he has an on-site manager,” Vinzant said. “It will fit well with our desire to create new businesses in town.”
He said it’s possible new businesses located there could stay a year or two before moving to a bigger site. When that happens, Councilman Josh Huddlestun suggested the city work with Sapp to help keep the new businesses in Hobart as they grow.
The zoning ordinance associated with the project could be adopted by the council in March. The project also requires subdivision and site plan approval from the Plan Commission before it could advance.
Sapp projected it could be a year before the facility opens if all approvals are obtained.