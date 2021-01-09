Businesses can start applying for a new round of PPP loans starting Monday

Small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans starting Monday.

Community banks will be able to start making first-draw PPP loans on Monday and second-draw PPP loans, for repeat borrowers, on Wednesday. The program, meant to help small businesses struggling because of COVID-19 and associated restrictions, will be expanded to include all lenders shortly thereafter.

The U.S. Small Businesses Administration will back up to $284 million in small business loans aimed at job retention and other expenses.

Administrator Jovita Carranza said PPP was created to be an economic lifeline to millions of small business owners and their employees.

“Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery," Carranza said.

PPP borrowers will be able to borrow money at a low interest rate for between eight and 24 weeks. It will now cover more expenses like operational costs, property damage costs, supplier expenses, and worker protection expenditures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}