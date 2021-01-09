Businesses can start applying for a new round of PPP loans starting Monday

Small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans starting Monday.
Community banks will be able to start making first-draw PPP loans on Monday and second-draw PPP loans, for repeat borrowers, on Wednesday. The program, meant to help small businesses struggling because of COVID-19 and associated restrictions, will be expanded to include all lenders shortly thereafter.
The U.S. Small Businesses Administration will back up to $284 million in small business loans aimed at job retention and other expenses.
Administrator Jovita Carranza said PPP was created to be an economic lifeline to millions of small business owners and their employees.
“Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery," Carranza said.
PPP borrowers will be able to borrow money at a low interest rate for between eight and 24 weeks. It will now cover more expenses like operational costs, property damage costs, supplier expenses, and worker protection expenditures.
The program has been expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations and other groups. Existing borrowers can modify their loan amounts or apply for a second loan if they have no more than 300 employees, already used the full amount of the first loan, and can show a 25% reduction in revenue.
“The Paycheck Protection Program has successfully provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to America’s small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “This updated guidance enhances the PPP’s targeted relief to small businesses most impacted by COVID-19. We are committed to implementing this round of PPP quickly to continue supporting American small businesses and their workers.”
Eastern Union, a national real estate finance company that administered more than 10,000 PPP loans in the first round, urged small business owners to apply as soon as possible as the funding may again quickly run out like last time.
"By acting now, small businesses will get a valuable head start in this process," said Ira Zlotowitz, president of Eastern Union. "With millions of businesses applying for a finite pool of loan money on a first-come-first-served basis, only the swiftest have the chance to succeed."
Businesses can apply for up to $2 million in SBA-backed loans to cover 2.5 months in payroll expenses if they previously got PPP funding and up to $10 million if applying for the first time. Restaurants, hotels and food service companies can get up to 3.5 months of payroll.
"Businesses should start the process immediately, even if all their financial documents aren't ready," Zlotowitz said.
