 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businesses can start applying for a new round of PPP loans starting Monday
alert top story urgent

Businesses can start applying for a new round of PPP loans starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Businesses can start applying for a new round of PPP loans starting Monday

Small businesses are can apply for another $284 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans aimed at coronavirus relief starting Monday.

 Karel Navarro, Associated Press

Small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans starting Monday.

Community banks will be able to start making first-draw PPP loans on Monday and second-draw PPP loans, for repeat borrowers, on Wednesday. The program, meant to help small businesses struggling because of COVID-19 and associated restrictions, will be expanded to include all lenders shortly thereafter.

The U.S. Small Businesses Administration will back up to $284 million in small business loans aimed at job retention and other expenses.

Administrator Jovita Carranza said PPP was created to be an economic lifeline to millions of small business owners and their employees.

“Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery," Carranza said.

PPP borrowers will be able to borrow money at a low interest rate for between eight and 24 weeks. It will now cover more expenses like operational costs, property damage costs, supplier expenses, and worker protection expenditures.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The program has been expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations and other groups. Existing borrowers can modify their loan amounts or apply for a second loan if they have no more than 300 employees, already used the full amount of the first loan, and can show a 25% reduction in revenue.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has successfully provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to America’s small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “This updated guidance enhances the PPP’s targeted relief to small businesses most impacted by COVID-19. We are committed to implementing this round of PPP quickly to continue supporting American small businesses and their workers.”

Eastern Union, a national real estate finance company that administered more than 10,000 PPP loans in the first round, urged small business owners to apply as soon as possible as the funding may again quickly run out like last time.

"By acting now, small businesses will get a valuable head start in this process," said Ira Zlotowitz, president of Eastern Union. "With millions of businesses applying for a finite pool of loan money on a first-come-first-served basis, only the swiftest have the chance to succeed."

Businesses can apply for up to $2 million in SBA-backed loans to cover 2.5 months in payroll expenses if they previously got PPP funding and up to $10 million if applying for the first time. Restaurants, hotels and food service companies can get up to 3.5 months of payroll.

"Businesses should start the process immediately, even if all their financial documents aren't ready," Zlotowitz said.

New stores that opened in Northwest Indiana in 2020 despite the pandemic

While the coronavirus proved challenging for many retail establishments in Northwest Indiana and across the nation, new stores still opened in the Calumet Region in 2020. Here's a look at a few that arrived in Northwest Indiana:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts