Businesses concerned about surge in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus has been roaring back, largely among the unvaccinated, who now account for most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana reported 878 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the most since May 20. The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's seven-day positivity rate climbed to 5.4%, the highest since Valentine's Day.

Neighboring Illinois reported 1,993 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the most since the state fully reopened.

Businesses are concerned about the recent resurgence of COVID-19 that's been driven by a surge in mostly unvaccinated people contracting the Delta variant, which Franciscan Health estimates now accounts for 83% of coronavirus cases.

"We are always concerned when COVID cases increase," said Dave Wilkinson, chief operating officer of Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which operates 20 supermarkets across the Region. "However, we still have in place all the extra COVID cleaning and safety protocols. We continue to follow all of the CDC safety recommendations. All associates and customers who are not vaccinated must wear face masks."