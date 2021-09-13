Businesses, homeowners invited to solar panel open house

Businesses and homeowners are invited to visit two Northwest Indiana homes Tuesday to see their solar installations and learn more about renewable energy.

Solar United Neighbors is inviting property owners to learn about installing solar panels to generate electricity and join their local solar co-op, which negotiates better prices for solar infrastructure. It's free for businesses and homeowners to join, with no requirement to ultimately invest in solar.

"Now is a great time to go solar, with the 26% federal tax credit still in place and Indiana’s net metering mechanism being eliminated next summer,” said Dan Robinson, Northern Indiana field organizer for Solar United Neighbors, which runs the co-op. “We're trying to make it as easy as possible for people to consider purchasing a solar system for their home or small business in order to take advantage of those financial incentives right now.”

People can visit the home of Susan Brandstetter at 2924 Glacier Trail, Porter at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Then at 1 p.m., they can visit the house of Faye Moore at 515 Grace St. in Michigan City.

Attendees will learn about solar energy and how to buy high-quality solar systems at the best price.