Businesses provide hundreds of doughnuts to hospital workers

It's been a long, stressful slog for local health care workers as they battle on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic that's infected more than 1.2 million Americans with a death toll of more than 70,000 in the United States.

But the local business community continues to pour forth support to try to make their lives a little more pleasant.

Latitude Commercial, Tavern on Main, Jason Mosley Law Office and Chemshaw 13 Donutz & Comics donated more than 660 doughnuts to the staff of Franciscan Health Crown Point last week. They went on to donate hundreds of more doughnuts to staff at St. Anthony Nursing Home and to Crown Point city employees.

"We wanted to show our appreciation to the hospital workers during this time," Latitude Commercial Co-Founder and President Aaron McDermott said. "I can only imagine how much more stressful their work is now more than ever."