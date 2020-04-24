Businesses putting together food boxes for seniors and families affected by COVID-19 crisis

“One family has seven kids and they were really excited to receive this stuff,” Lindner said. “Healthi Paws is trying to help families ensure their pets stay healthy.”

Boulder Bay has raised more than $5,000 so far to support the effort.

“As real-estate agents, we have always felt that it is not about the house, but the people and serving others. We want to take our energies to the community and those who need it most right now,” Boulder Bay Realty Group Lynda Anderson said. “Our team really wanted to help, and by teaming with PCACS, we can provide the most basic essentials to our neighbors in need. The deliveries allow community members to stay home safely when every trip can feel scary.”

Town & Country Market has provided some of the food for needy families in Porter County.

“We are the neighborhood store and it is important to us,” Town & Country Market Manager Chris Hewlett said. “Many of those affected by this pandemic are our neighbors, friends and family. It is all about being part of the community and being able to support people when needed. We all as a community have to continue to adapt, adjust and push forward as we all navigate these uncharted waters."