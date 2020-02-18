You are the owner of this article.
Businesses sought for Schererville community poster
A company that specializes in "beautifully illustrated historic montages of hometowns" is looking to create a poster of Schererville community landmarks that would be hung in the foyers of businesses around town and auctioned off to support local charities.

Ohio-based Community Creations, which has the slogan "Artwork with a Cause," has created similar hand-drawn posters for several other Indiana communities, including Anderson, Muncie, Lafayette and West Lafayette. They typically feature recognizable landmarks like banks, pharmacies, libraries and stores.

Bonnie Gorczyca has approached businesses around Schererville about sponsoring and being featured in the illustration, which would be printed on a linen paper. 

The finished illustration will be made available as a poster and greeting cards and will be sold directly to the public. 

"To honor the legacy of select businesses and organizations, cards of the town of Schererville will be sold, auctioned and given to some," she said. "The cards will come out around the time that the artwork prints are available."

Once the Schererville poster is completed, she hopes to extend the project to other Region communities, such as St. John, Valparaiso and Crown Point.

If interested, contact Gorczyca at 219-669-9779 or bonnieg@communitycreations.com. For more information, visit www.communitycreations.com

