Businesses start to reopen in Valparaiso, across Porter County and state

Lemster's Floral & Gifts in downtown Valparaiso started offering contactless delivery, where the driver rings the doorbell and drops off the floral arrangement by the door, which has worked out well.

"People haven't been able to go to a department store to shop for a gift, but they can order flowers," owner Jeff Walter said. "It's been really rewarding to see the look on people's faces when you tell them you have flowers for them."

Walter was excited to reopen to walk-in foot traffic because his shop normally has one of its busiest weeks of the month before Mother's Day.

"I understand if people are skittish at first," he said. "We're hoping things will open up by the summer wedding season so they can have actual weddings and not a drive-by."

With the state order lifted, Judee's Boutique reopened its stores in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Granger on Monday after doing just online orders over the past several weeks.

The Valparaiso store opened in the early afternoon because Manager Diane Cafiero had to find hand sanitizer that she prominently displayed in the window. She put a post on Facebook for Judee's loyal customers saying the clothing shop was open and that it was following all Porter County Health Department guidelines.