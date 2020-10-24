Businesses warned to practice COVID-19 safety

LAPORTE — All businesses in LaPorte County are being warned to comply with established guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19 or face possible consequences.
The LaPorte County Health Board last week approved sending a letter to all businesses in response to complaints from the public concerning some establishments not following local or state mask mandates, said Dr. Sandra Deausy, health officer for LaPorte County.
“Unfortunately, people are suffering from COVID fatigue and it’s not happening in the way that it should,” she said of mask-wearing.
The letter refers to complaints the Health Department has received about certain businesses not adhering to mask mandates and research showing face coverings significantly reduce transmission of the virus.
While no fines can be issued to violators, the letter points out the Health Department has authority to revoke permits to sell food from businesses not following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for slowing the spread of the virus.
“The administrator and the health officer have both talked about that being potentially the lever that is used to assure compliance,” LaPorte County attorney Shaw Friedman said.
Friedman said he worked with the health department in drafting the letter also outlining the risk of workman’s compensation liability or being sued if an employee or customer becomes sick due to “relaxed mask wearing.”
LaPorte, like many other counties statewide, is seeing a dramatic uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 39 new cases and a seven day positivity rate of 8.6% in LaPorte County.
County Commissioner Vidya Kora, a physician, said about 20 coronavirus patients were admitted at each of the hospitals in LaPorte and Michigan City earlier in the week.
He also said one of his patients waited in the emergency room at one of the hospitals for close to 16 hours until a bed was available.
“The hospitals are overwhelmed,” said Kora, who has a medical practice in Michigan City.
Kora appealed for everyone not to let their guards down against the virus.
“If you take personal responsibility and do the things that we need to do to keep the numbers down, it’ll help all of us,” he said.
Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.