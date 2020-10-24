Businesses warned to practice COVID-19 safety

LAPORTE — All businesses in LaPorte County are being warned to comply with established guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19 or face possible consequences.

The LaPorte County Health Board last week approved sending a letter to all businesses in response to complaints from the public concerning some establishments not following local or state mask mandates, said Dr. Sandra Deausy, health officer for LaPorte County.

“Unfortunately, people are suffering from COVID fatigue and it’s not happening in the way that it should,” she said of mask-wearing.

The letter refers to complaints the Health Department has received about certain businesses not adhering to mask mandates and research showing face coverings significantly reduce transmission of the virus.

While no fines can be issued to violators, the letter points out the Health Department has authority to revoke permits to sell food from businesses not following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for slowing the spread of the virus.

“The administrator and the health officer have both talked about that being potentially the lever that is used to assure compliance,” LaPorte County attorney Shaw Friedman said.