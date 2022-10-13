Busload of Books tour rolls into Hammond to accelerate love of reading

HAMMOND — The national Busload of Books rolled into Hammond last week to encourage students to read.

Teacher Megan Mann won a contest last fall to bring the bus to town. The organization First Book and the author/illustrator couple Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr are touring the bus around the country, taking it to Title I school districts. When not running a commercial salmon fishery in Alaska, they've published many children's books through the major publisher Macmillan, including "The Real McCoy" series.

"They, along with their kids and dog, would be traveling around the country via bus to talk to kids about being an author and an illustrator, what goes into that, and then at the end, each student would be going home with books," Mann said.

"It would be an elevated author visit for districts that generally didn't get to experience it while they also conducted a research project on how to better help Title I districts."

Mann spent a few hours filling out an application that asked such questions as "If you had more funding, what would you do with it?" and "What would this mean for your students?" She made the case that a visit from the Busload of Books would make a big difference in her students' lives.

"I said that the students rarely get the opportunity to experience something like this. They would be able to hold on to this memory for years to come and the books that all of the students would receive as part of being the winning school would be priceless as so many of the students run into the book fairs with Gatsby dreams on Oliver Twist budgets," she said.

"I wanted to be able to give the students something both tangible (the book) and intangible (the memory of the day) to hold close and remember, the way I hold close and remember certain memories from my childhood."

She forgot about the application and was surprised when she won, wondering whether the email was real and if anyone else in Indiana applied. The bus came Friday to Jefferson Elementary.

Swanson read their book "Everywhere Wonder" and Behr talked about how she created the pictures. They took questions from students, did a quick draw, did a create-a-story exercise and gave out copies of "Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom."

"In between presentations, kids were allowed to go as a class outside to the bus and take photos and look at all of the cool art on the sides. They all loved it and pointed out their favorite parts," Mann said. "They had their books personalized and then they went outside in the rain with me as I painted Indiana on the U.S. map on the side of the bus."

One student told Mann they would remember the experience forever.

"It was something that they would never have the opportunity to receive due to lack of funding and was a special day that they will never forget," she said. "The ease in which Robbi and Matthew spoke to the students, the way they were engaging and got on their level, really made it extra special for these kids."

Mann said access to books is important at the elementary school level because it's crucial to students' development emotionally and socially. Kids need to see themselves reflected in books, she said.

"In a diverse district like Hammond, without diverse books, kids won't be able to identify and see their potential," she said. "Without the dedication to creating a more inclusive classroom and library, something I strove so hard for, kids will absolutely turn away from books."

But money is needed to make it possible.

"Without funding, you can't improve libraries, and without improving them, you won't improve literacy," she said. "It's important for kids to read to improve their emotional intelligence and learn that their experience isn't singular, that it isn't the only one out there. There's a great big world and the more they read, the more they understand that."

Mann said she works tirelessly to get students excited about books, including creating a TikTok account to engage them more.

"I read extensively to find books that I know they would like," she said. "If they know you've read it, they'll ask about it or they'll want to talk to you about it when they're done. If you don't know anything about the books, they won't be interested as they see you also aren't. They want that mutual excitement and interest."

She said it's crucial to find books that will pique and sustain students' interest.

"With nonfiction, if it's too boring, how can you expect them to want to learn about it? You need to find engaging books about a wide variety of topics. It also comes down to 'Why are we teaching the same five things?' Kids will check out immediately when they have to relearn the same things every year, so you have to find other things to excite them."