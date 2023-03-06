A butcher at a Northwest Indiana steakhouse is looking to carve out a place in history.

Juan Roblero, who works at the Texas Roadhouse on Calumet Avenue in Dyer, won multiple local and regional levels in the national meat-cutting challenge. He competes Tuesday for Texas Roadhouse's "Meat Cutter of the Year" title in a competition in suburban Dallas.

He's one of 30 finalists who will compete on the ice at Children’s Health StarCenter for a $25,000 grand prize.

Each butcher gets 30 to 40 pounds of beef, including one sirloin, one ribeye and one filet.

The meat cutters are timed and judged on speed, quality and yield. All of the cutting is done at 38 degrees to ensure the quality of the meat.

The award will go to whoever yields the most steaks with the highest quality cut.

“It's really an art,” says Jason Mennie of Texas Roadhouse. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people, and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

Roblero is one of four Indiana candidates, along with Ivan Xique from Fishers, Antonio Benitez Gregorio from Indianapolis and Adelio Cabrera Nolasco from Avon. Rodrigo Rodriguez and Elias Gutierrez from Kenosha, Wisconsin, are the other Chicago-area candidates.

Each butcher works in a 35-degree walk-in cooler at Texas Roadhouse, hand-cutting each steak served in the restaurant. They typically cut about $1 million worth of meat a year.