Buy Local Gift Card website helps Region residents support local businesses

When doing your holiday shopping, it's easy to grab gift cards from Starbucks, Target and other big corporate chains.
But if you're looking to support local businesses rooted in your own community — the business owners who are your neighbors, who sponsor your kid's Little League team, and who you ask to donate to your church's fundraiser — there's now an easy way to do so.
Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and other daily newspapers across the country, rolled out Buy Local websites in all its markets this year to help people support local businesses in their own communities. The platform showcases local shops and merchants that are selling gift cards that would make perfect gifts this holiday season.
It includes gift cards from locally owned stores and restaurants from across the Region, including Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, White Rhino in Dyer, Revolution Valparaiso, Dixon's Florist in Munster and Warsaw Inn in Lynwood.
As the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on for months, some businesses are fighting to survive.
"This year has helped everyone realize the importance of supporting our local restaurants and retailers, and every dollar that we put back into our communities improves the chances that these businesses can survive," said Tom Schager, vice president of sales for The Times Media Co. "Purchasing a gift card through Buy Local marketplace provides local businesses with a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online ecommerce."
Small businesses across Northwest Indiana started offering gift cards early on in the pandemic to bring in revenue or support their staff while the state's shutdown order closed their doors.
While they have since been allowed to reopen, the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to disrupt daily life and their businesses. The Times Buy Local Gift Card page gives people a way to support them in their time of need, Schager said.
"The local businesses of NWI know that they provide an experience and expertise that can’t be replicated by the national chains," Schager said.
To be listed, call The Times' Munster office at 219-852-4338 or the Valparaiso office at 219-462-5151.
For more information on the Buy Local program and links to participating businesses, visit nwi.com/buylocal.
2020 The Times Best of the Region
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher
