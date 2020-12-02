Buy Local Gift Card website helps Region residents support local businesses

When doing your holiday shopping, it's easy to grab gift cards from Starbucks, Target and other big corporate chains.

But if you're looking to support local businesses rooted in your own community — the business owners who are your neighbors, who sponsor your kid's Little League team, and who you ask to donate to your church's fundraiser — there's now an easy way to do so.

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and other daily newspapers across the country, rolled out Buy Local websites in all its markets this year to help people support local businesses in their own communities. The platform showcases local shops and merchants that are selling gift cards that would make perfect gifts this holiday season.

It includes gift cards from locally owned stores and restaurants from across the Region, including Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, White Rhino in Dyer, Revolution Valparaiso, Dixon's Florist in Munster and Warsaw Inn in Lynwood.

As the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on for months, some businesses are fighting to survive.