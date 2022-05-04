Buyer’s Market big-box store comes to Highland

Lean Kitchen will soon bring healthy fare to Schererville.
Adriana and Justin Skains and Eric and Christy Miller are bringing the first Lean Kitchen franchise to Schererville.
"We are a healthy fast food franchise new to the area. All our meals are fresh and never frozen," Adriana Skains said. "All of our ingredients and nutrition information is listed on all of our meals. We have partnered with many local gyms in the area to offer healthy delicious meals to the Northwest Indiana Indiana region."
The restaurant plans to open in a few weeks at 730 West Lincoln Hwy. in Schererville. It's taking over the former Kowloon space next to Dollar General on Cline Commons on U.S. 30.
"We know that the hardest part of a healthy lifestyle is diet. Along with meals, we’ll have a variety of nutrition supplements to help our customers reach all of their goals," she said. "We’re excited to bring this new franchise to the Region."
It will have about 25 to 30 different meal options at any given time, including plant-based options. People can pre-order online or pick up meals in the coolers in the restaurant and take them home or heat them up there if they wish to dine in.
Meal options will include wraps, teriyaki and rice, backyard burgers, salads and stuffed peppers. It will have a lot of different varieties of chicken or seafood with rice, as well as protein muffins, protein donuts and protein powders. It will focus on grab-and-go and people can call in orders ahead of picking them up.
"We'll cook everything in-house," Eric Skains said. "It's a meal prep concept where the meals on basically proportioned. All the nutritional information is on our labels: calories, fat, carbs and allergies. We'll have some gluten-free items, low-carb items a variety of items."
The Missouri-based chain caters to people with a variety of health and fitness goals.
"Some people want to lose weight. Others want to gain weight and build muscle," he said. "If they're new to it we can sit down with them and tell them what they should be eating."
The Skains looked at several different healthy fast food franchise options before deciding that Lean Kitchen was the best-tasting one.
"We had a chance to meet with several of the franchises and the taste of the flood just blew us away," he said. "We went to the headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri, about an hour north of Kansas City. The food was phenomenal. There's nothing fried, no heavy grease, no open flames."
The former Kowloon space was bigger than what they needed but they liked the location.
"We live in Schererville and are pretty active in Schererville and wanted to stay in the Schererville," he said. "It's visible and easy to get to at the main crossing of Cline Avenue and U.S. 30. There are gyms across the street."
It's a 4,000-square-foot restaurant with about fix or six tables and more outdoor seating planned. It now has eight employees and is still hiring a few more part-time workers.
The owners hope to open more locations in Northwest Indiana in the future.
"We're planning to expand with Schererville being the main hub with a commercial kitchen," he said. "The others would be retail-only sites with meals and supplements. The next location would be Valparaiso hopefully. We'd like to open four to five in Northwest Indiana."
They plan to partner with gyms like F45 and race promoters like Hometown Happenings to reach an audience of fitness and health enthusiasts.
"Anyone who's into tasty, healthy food that convenient should give us a try," she said. "We basically do people's meal prepping for them. Some people cook big batches so they can eat healthy stuff every day, but chicken, rice and broccoli gets old and boring. We do that for you and offer a lot more variety."
The restaurant expects to open on May 16 and take preorders on May 9.
Lean Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-227-8477, visit leankitchenco.com/Schererville or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.