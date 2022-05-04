Buyer’s Market big-box store comes to Highland

Buyer's Market will open a new big-box store in Highland Thursday.

The off-price retailer will open at 10 a.m. at 8315 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Plaza at the Ridge Road intersection. The 24,000-square-foot store offers discounts on name-brand merchandise purchased off the secondary market.

Buyer's Market is a small chain with locations in Muncie and Jasper in Indiana and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. It sells overstock, insurance salvage, customer returns and out-of-season goods from major brands and retailers, such as goods acquired through liquidation and bankruptcy proceedings.

Buyer's Market stocks an array of products, including clothing, footwear, housewares, furniture, home décor, bed and bath linens and health and beauty products.

The store is located near the new America's Antique Mall in the former Highland Ultra Plaza, a massive outdoor shopping mall just south of the Borman Expressway in north Highland that went through foreclosure after the Ultra grocery store closed, but has since been rebounding and bringing in new tenants.

Buyer's Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit buyersmarkets.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

