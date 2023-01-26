Byrd's Hot Chicken the latest Nashville hot chicken joint to open in Region

A new Nashville hot chicken joint, one of three coming to the Region at around the same time, just opened in Schererville.

Byrd's Hot Chicken opened at 800 Cedar Pkwy in the same building as Jay Marie Salon and Spa. It took over the former Vegas Cafe Bistro spot on a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Riaz Ameer, one of the owners and a Dyer resident, said the location works well for the restaurant.

"This part and down by Merrillville are the two busiest locations," he said. "So we found a nice little spot here that's got some great exposure. It's easy in-and-out access and it's more affordable."

The hot chicken restaurant is located in a light industrial and storage area that's also home to AAA Supply Corporation, Penske Truck Rental and NWI Escape Room. It's close to bustling shopping centers like Shops on Main, Highland Grove and Crossroads of the Nation.

"We can provide a better product," he said. "We're not tied down to heavy rent. It's a great location. It's not in the main hub there with the Target or Best Buy but it's right nearby."

It's a few miles south of the new Dave's Hot Chicken that's coming to Shops on Main and a few miles east of the new Chick & Shake Nashville hot chicken restaurant at Centennial Village in Munster.

"We try to make sure the product is at a premium and the cost is reasonable," he said.

The menu offers sandwiches, tenders, wings, chicken nuggets and a Byrd Bomb that blends diced chicken tenders, slaw, pickles, cheese and its signature 24/7 sauce atop a bed of fries and thick Texas toast. Sides include fries, fried green beans and mac and cheese.

People can order the chicken at whatever heat level they would prefer. Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes are meant to quench the heat.

"The chicken is very tender, succulent and crispy on the outside," Ameer said. "It's less greasy than one would think with fast food. You don't get a greasy feeling in your throat here."

It specializes in Nashville hot chicken, in which spices are blended right in the batter to deliver a dose of heat.

"It's got excellent flavoring. It's got that spice level even when you're talking about medium or mild versus extra hot," he said. "It's marinated in spices so it has flavor even if it's plain. I just think it's very unique."

About 40 people can dine inside the restaurant, which also offers carryout and delivery through third-party services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. It offers catering for up to 500 people and as few as a "couple of workers."

Byrd's Hot Chicken offers specialty menu items like a fried chicken sandwich with a doughnut for a bun.

"We'll have some specialty items throughout the year," he said. "We'll start cake shakes probably next week."

It's a southern California-based chain that's been expanding across the country, including to Illinois and Texas.

"It's phenomenal," he said. "The food is great. It's fresh. It's not on the healthiest side but it is healthy ingredients. We're looking at adding some healthy options like maybe a salad with some chopped chicken for people who don't want fried. We do have a vegan option too."

The first location was in Anaheim across from Disney.

"They get people from all walks of life from all over the world," Ameer said. "They want to know when are you going to open in my area. There's a lot of choices out there. We focus on putting out the best product. We call it the best bird out there."

Byrd's Hot Chicken is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit getbyrds.com or call 219-322-6601.