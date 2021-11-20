Byway Brewing wins national, statewide awards

Byway Brewing also won a bronze medal at the Indiana Brewer’s Cup at the Indiana State Fair earlier this year. The craft brewery at 2825 Carlson Drive just off the Kennedy Avenue exit of the Borman Expressway was the only craft brewery from Northwest Indiana that medaled in the contest.

"All of us at Byway are excited and proud of Mark’s brewing accomplishments," Toth said. "He’s done an outstanding job since joining us last year and it’s nice to see some recognition for his efforts. He’s an industry veteran who’s been brewing for over 20 years and has received awards and accolades before, but this is the first time at Byway. This recognition underscores all of the beers Mark has brewed for us since joining, not just a number of new beers, but also our flagships like CHI.P.A., Goldblatz and Orange is the New Wheat. Mark is very deserving of this recognition as he’s devoted decades to his craft."