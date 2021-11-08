Caesars plans expansion work at 2nd central Indiana casino

ANDERSON, Ind. — Caesars Entertainment is moving ahead with expansion plans at its second horse track casino in central Indiana that will add space for more slot machines and a new restaurant.

Last week, an Anderson zoning board approved the estimated $34 million project for Harrah's Hoosier Park. The company plans a 38,000 square-foot expansion that will result in 100 more slot machines, along with restaurant and bar space and a new drive-through area for valet parking, The Herald Bulletin reported.

Groundbreaking is expected next April, with construction expected to take 13 to 15 months.

Caesars is also in the midst of a $32 million gambling floor expansion at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino near Shelbyville that's set for completion later this year.

Hoosier Park general manager Trent McIntosh said the expansion will make the casino a better entity for Anderson and that previous discussions about adding a hotel remain ongoing.

The project comes after Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park were allowed to add live table games for the first time beginning in January 2020. They were previously limited to electronic games. Caesars bought the two casinos in 2018 for $1.7 billion.

