Caesars to sell southern Indiana casino to Cherokee tribe

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Caesars Entertainment has reached an agreement to sell its southern Indiana casino to the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for $250 million, the company said.
Caesars Entertainment officials announced the sale agreement for Caesars Southern Indiana, formerly branded as a Horseshoe casino, last week, ahead of the company's Dec. 31 deadline to divest from the casino operation.
The casinos is located in the Harrison County town of Elizabeth, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
At the closing of the deal, EBCI will enter into a lease with VICI Properties Inc., which owns the real property of the casino. The agreement calls for an annual payment of $32.5 million.
VICI is a real estate investment trust. It owns the real estate of Caesars casinos including Horseshoe Hammond.
Twenty-year-old Caesars of Southern Indiana retired its three-floor riverboat in late 2019 and moved into a new, $85 million land-based building that offers 100,000-square-feet of gambling space, including slot machines, table games and poker, as well as space for dining and entertainment.
After it was acquired through a public merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc., Caesars was ordered by the Indiana Gaming Commission to sell three of its five casinos in the state.
Along with the Elizabeth casino, Caesars chose to sell its Evansville and Hammond properties, though the deadline to sell them has been extended one year.
The Southern Indiana transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.
Caesars and EBCI also agreed to a long-term agreement, effective at the closing of the deal, for the continued use of the Caesars brand and Caesars Rewards loyalty program at the casino.
"Expanding our relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is an exciting event for Caesars Entertainment," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in the company's announcement of the deal. "Since our partnership began back in 1996, we have admired their growth and the success of their properties. We look forward to increasing our relationship by extending the Caesars brand and Caesars Rewards loyalty program to them at Caesars Southern Indiana."
"The purchase of Caesars Southern Indiana operating company marks the beginning of an exciting new future for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians," Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. "We are pleased to build upon our long-standing partnership with Caesars as we look to advance our interests in commercial gaming in the coming years."