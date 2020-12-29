Caesars to sell southern Indiana casino to Cherokee tribe

Along with the Elizabeth casino, Caesars chose to sell its Evansville and Hammond properties, though the deadline to sell them has been extended one year.

The Southern Indiana transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

Caesars and EBCI also agreed to a long-term agreement, effective at the closing of the deal, for the continued use of the Caesars brand and Caesars Rewards loyalty program at the casino.

"Expanding our relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is an exciting event for Caesars Entertainment," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in the company's announcement of the deal. "Since our partnership began back in 1996, we have admired their growth and the success of their properties. We look forward to increasing our relationship by extending the Caesars brand and Caesars Rewards loyalty program to them at Caesars Southern Indiana."

"The purchase of Caesars Southern Indiana operating company marks the beginning of an exciting new future for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians," Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. "We are pleased to build upon our long-standing partnership with Caesars as we look to advance our interests in commercial gaming in the coming years."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0