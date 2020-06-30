Cafe Fresco getting renovation and new branding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cafe Fresco on the Old Courthouse Square in historic downtown Crown Point is undergoing a facelift and rebranding to highlight its owner's charitable initiatives.

The coffee shop at 1 N. Court St. and owner Breanne Zolfo's charity Community Love — which aims to change the world with "one random act of kindness at a time" — are blending both brands into a single logo: a coffee cup shaped like a heart.

“As we approach our seventh year, our mission has remained to give back to the community and use this business to continue our purpose in life," Zolfo said. "We realize that not all are given the same opportunities and may have encountered some misfortunes."

Cafe Fresco, which has received national media coverage from "CBS This Morning," "The Today Show," and "The Steve Harvey Show," has served as a Community Love food pantry where people could gather essentials for their families with no questions asked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cafe now is getting a renovation from an all-volunteer crew.

“We wanted to show Breanne some love from her community,” Community Love Vice President Candice Patterson said.