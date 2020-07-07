Cajun Crab House Boil and Bar coming to Southlake Mall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new Cajun restaurant is going to spice up Southlake Mall later this year.

Cajun Crab House Boil and Bar is taking over the prominent space last occupied by Porkchop BBQ by a busy mall entrance across from Cooper's Hawk and the J.C. Penney department store.

The new New Orleans-style restaurant will serve po'boy sandwiches and seafood boils, a Louisiana favorite in which crab, crawfish, shrimp and other seafood is cooked with corn on the cob, potatoes, Andouille sausage, garlic, butter and many, many Cajun spices. The menu will include crab legs, lobster tails, whole lobsters, and mussels.

Cajun Crab House Boil and Bar is slated to open sometime early this winter, according to a sign outside the entrance.

The owners of Cajun Boil and Bar, a south suburban restaurant chain with locations in Joliet, Oak Park, Oakbrook Terrace, and Orland Park, said they are not affiliated with the new restaurant at Southlake Mall despite similar names and logos.