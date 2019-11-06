Korellis Roofing, a Hammond-based roofing company that is employee-owned, named local banking legend Calvin Bellamy to its board of directors.
Bellamy was CEO and chairman of Hammond-based Bank Calumet before it was sold to First Midwest Bank and was later a partner in the Financial Institutions, Estate Planning, and Business Practice Groups at the law firm Krieg DeVault in Merrillville. He's been very active with community groups across Northwest Indiana over the years, co-founding the Legacy Foundation and serving on boards that have included Lakeshore Public Television and the Northwest Indiana Forum.
“For most of my life, I have lived or worked under a Korellis roof,” Bellamy said. “It’s a great privilege to be associated with a company that, from its founding, has always been known for first-class customer service and quality employment practices. What a wonderful opportunity to have an additional relationship with this innovative company.”
Bellamy joins Ron Hunter, former president and CEO of Superior Engineering Corp., as the second independent director of Korellis Roofing, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2020 and which has been employee-owned since last year.
“On behalf of Korellis Roofing and our board of directors, we are honored that such an accomplished banking CEO, lawyer and proponent of Northwest Indiana has accepted our appointment,” Korellis Roofing President and CEO Pete Korellis said.