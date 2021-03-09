California-based Windy Hill Food Group buys East Chicago warehouse

The 60-year-old building had previously been owned by Central States Marketing, which made straws, napkins and Styrofoam cups there until recently.

"Their business had been slowing down and they were looking to sell for about eight to 10 months now," Tubbs said.

Windy Hill Food Group likely will initially employ about 10 workers at the warehouse in north Lake County, between Kennedy Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, about a half-mile from the Cline Avenue highway, Tubbs said.

The fenced-off property also is close to the Indiana Toll Road, Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65.

"They are just coming into the market," Tubbs said. "It will be serving the metro and the Midwest."

Some investment is planned at the nearly six-acre site, which has multiple docks for trucks but that will need more refrigeration for food storage.

"We've been getting a lot of traction in East Chicago, because of the benefits of doing manufacturing or logistics there instead of Illinois," Tubbs said.