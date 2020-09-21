Calumet Area Industrial Commission to host assessor for virtual event on industrial real estate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission will host Cook County Assessor Fitz Kaegi for a talk on how industrial real estate is being assessed.

The bi-state business group, whose members include ArcelorMittal, Ford, Ozinga, Calumet City Plumbing and First Midwest Bank, is teaming up with the Bedford Park Clearing Industrial Association to host the virtual seminar at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Kaegi will give a presentation and take questions from the audience on the assessment of industrial property.

“Manufacturers and industrial users are extremely concerned about carrying the burden of taxation for Cook County,” said Ted Stalnos, president of CAIC.

Dating back to 1967, the CAIC is a nonprofit representing manufacturing, transportation and logistics companies across the Calumet Region, including on the far south side of Chicago, Chicago's south suburbs and Northwest Indiana. More than 150 companies employing thousands of workers and contributing millions of dollars to the regional economy participate in the group.

Anyone interested in watching the event should contact Beth Dybala at 773-928-6000, ext. 224.

For more information, visit www.CalumetAreasIndustrial.com.