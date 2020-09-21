 Skip to main content
Calumet Area Industrial Commission to host assessor for virtual event on industrial real estate
Calumet Area Industrial Commission to host assessor for virtual event on industrial real estate

Calumet Area Industrial Commission to host assessor for virtual event on industrial real estate

David Holmberg, environmental, health and safety specialist with the Calumet Area Industrial Commission, gives a presentation on heat stress at ArcelorMittal in Riverdale in this file photo.

 Jon L. Hendricks | The Times

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission will host Cook County Assessor Fitz Kaegi for a talk on how industrial real estate is being assessed.

The bi-state business group, whose members include ArcelorMittal, Ford, Ozinga, Calumet City Plumbing and First Midwest Bank, is teaming up with the Bedford Park Clearing Industrial Association to host the virtual seminar at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Kaegi will give a presentation and take questions from the audience on the assessment of industrial property.

“Manufacturers and industrial users are extremely concerned about carrying the burden of taxation for Cook County,” said Ted Stalnos, president of CAIC.

Dating back to 1967, the CAIC is a nonprofit representing manufacturing, transportation and logistics companies across the Calumet Region, including on the far south side of Chicago, Chicago's south suburbs and Northwest Indiana. More than 150 companies employing thousands of workers and contributing millions of dollars to the regional economy participate in the group.

Anyone interested in watching the event should contact Beth Dybala at 773-928-6000, ext. 224.

For more information, visit www.CalumetAreasIndustrial.com.

