Calumet Area Industrial Commission will pay people to get manufacturing career training

Interested in a manufacturing career?

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission is looking to pay for people's manufacturing career training.

The manufacturing and workforce development group that serves the far South Side of Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana recently got an $8.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing.

The federal funds will help pay for tuition-free manufacturing training at area community colleges over a four-year period, including in Lake and Porter counties. It will cover tuition, books, fees and materials for anyone looking for associate degrees or certifications in manufacturing.

“We see this grant as an opportunity to reach out into our communities and connect motivated job seekers with vital training that facilitates movement out of jobs and into a career,” CAIC Vice President of Talent Development Craig Schmidt said.