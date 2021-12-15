Calumet Area Industrial Commission will pay people to get manufacturing career training

Interested in a manufacturing career?
The Calumet Area Industrial Commission is looking to pay for people's manufacturing career training.
The manufacturing and workforce development group that serves the far South Side of Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana recently got an $8.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing.
The federal funds will help pay for tuition-free manufacturing training at area community colleges over a four-year period, including in Lake and Porter counties. It will cover tuition, books, fees and materials for anyone looking for associate degrees or certifications in manufacturing.
“We see this grant as an opportunity to reach out into our communities and connect motivated job seekers with vital training that facilitates movement out of jobs and into a career,” CAIC Vice President of Talent Development Craig Schmidt said.
Students can use the grant money to pay for welding, industrial electrician, aviation maintenance, automation, engineering and other career paths. It can be used at local community colleges, including Ivy Tech, South Suburban, Prairie State and Moraine Valley.
“As more people embrace industry and trades as viable paths to wealth and security, we want to be there to guide them on their way into those careers. Our work is accelerated through generous grants like this one from the US Department of Labor,” President Ted Stalnos said.
For more information, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or call 773-928-6000, ext. 229.
