Calumet Harley-Davidson one of first in country to get electric LiveWire motorcycle

The Calumet Harley-Davidson dealership in Munster is one of the first dealerships in the country, and the only in Northwest Indiana, to land Harley's new electric LifeWire Motorcycle, which can travel up to 110 miles on a single charge.
The motorcycle dealership at 10350 Calumet Ave. now carries Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle, which also is the first North American mass-market cellular-connected motorcycle.
"Harley-Davidson’s been busy developing, building and delivering the all-new all-electric 2020 LiveWire motorcycle to its dealers," Calumet Harley-Davidson General Manager and Owner Chuck Kreisl said. "We're one of only 200 LiveWire dealers in the country and the only one in Northwest Indiana."
Calumet Harley-Davidson, a 14-time recipient of Harley-Davidson's Circle of Achievement Award that has the slogan "Where the Region … Goes to Ride," is now displaying and selling the electric motorcycle, which was debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last year after being in development since 2014.
"We will be accommodating the LiveWire with DC Fast Chargers on-site, premier service and staff expertise in order to accommodate questions, community and customers," Calumet Harley-Davidson said in a news release. "LiveWire represents the future of Harley-Davidson, bringing high-performance electric propulsion, evocative design, and cellular connectivity to today’s rider. The first of a new portfolio of motorcycles that provides an all new two-wheel experience, LiveWire delivers thrilling acceleration, nimble agile handling, premium materials and finishes, and a full suite of electronic rider aids and interfaces for a completely connected experience."
Made in Milwaukee, the new motorcycle goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It's billed to be easier to learn for new riders, as the electric engine means there's no clutch or gear shifting. It's also supposed to be more comfortable since there's minimal vibration, heat or noise, though it does make "a new signature Harley-Davidson sound" as it accelerates.
The LiveWire generates real-time data to a Harley-Davidson app that will tell riders the battery charge status, the range it can travel with the current charge, the nearest charge station and how much longer it needs to be plugged in to become fully charged. The app also lets riders know remotely if the bike is bumped, moved or tampered with, and will track its location if it's stolen.
The accompanying Harley-Davidson app for phones and other mobile devices will also remind users when service is needed with automated notifications.
