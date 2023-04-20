The Calumet Heritage Partnership has unveiled a list of the most endangered places in the Region, ranging from a rural school to symbols of urban decay.

The group that aims to get the bistate Calumet Region in Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois designated as a National Heritage Area warned about dangers to a neglected park, an underutilized canning plant, a former high school and a neighborhood of planned worker housing in East Chicago.

The Calumet Heritage Partnership partnered with Indiana Landmarks on the list of historic sites in jeopardy. It pointed to threats to the Libby, McNeill & Libby Canning Plant at 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island, LaCrosse High School at 11 N. Michigan St. in LaCrosse, North Gleason Park Pavilion at 301 W. 30th Ave. in Gary and the Marktown neighborhood in East Chicago.

Marktown was designed by noted architect Howard Van Doren Shaw in the style of an English village for workers at Mark Manufacturing Co. in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. Originally planned to house more than 8,000 people, construction was stopped during World War I and only four of 30 planned sections were ever built. The community, nestled amid steel mills and oil refineries, is noted for English-style lanes that are so narrow people park on the sidewalks and walk in the street. The city recently tore down a few homes in Marktown, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

LaCrosse High School, a Mission or Spanish Revival style school that was built in 1915 and added onto in 1949, graduated its last class last year and was replaced by the Tri-Township Jr./Sr. High School in Wanatah. Local residents, Indiana Landmarks and the People Engaged in Preservation group have pushed for the two-story brick building to be spared from demolition.

The Libby, McNeill & Libby Canning Plant in Blue Island long canned food like pickles, olives and baked beans, but has recently only been partly used by Affordable Housing Recovery, which serves recovering addicts and the homeless. It was built by one of the world's biggest producers of canned foods in 1917. It was designed for the condiment lines, including mustard, ketchup, jellies and apple butter. The building is now in disrepair with broken windows, a collapsing roof and other signs of advanced deterioration.

The North Gleason Park Pavilion, designed in the International Style by Beine, Hall and Curran in 1941, is the last remaining remnant of a major public park and golf course along the Little Calumet River that serves Gary's African-American community during a period of segregation.

Once a hub for Gary's Black community, it most recently served as a boxing gym and has been vacant for years. The building suffered many issues, including mold and a leaky roof.

The park that once surrounded it has been overtaken by wild plant growth, wetlands and many, many crickets.

“Tapping into the robust network of preservation-minded people that the Calumet Heritage Partnership has built over the course of 25 years is huge in terms of identifying structures that need the most attention, and successfully advocating on their behalf," said Kevin Brown, CHP Vice President and Executive Director of the Blue Island Historical Society. “Blue Island has struggled with historic preservation for decades, and we’ve lacked the kind of organized efforts that a big city like Chicago has been able to develop. We hope the addition of the Libby building to this list serves as a boost to local advocacy. Like so many other places in the Calumet region, we have an important stock of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that help tell the stories of not only their communities, but of our region, state, and country.”

The endangered places face a number of challenges, including neglect, structural deficiencies, obsolescence and owners who lack the desire or means for historical preservation. In some cases, there are direct plans for demolition.

“Following the successful roll-out of the inaugural Most Endangered List in 2020, we wanted to focus on landmarks we felt were representative of the diverse landscapes, communities, and histories across the region,” says Blake Swihart, director of Indiana Landmarks' Northwest Field Office. “Having already witnessed our first loss with the demolition of the Gary Water Tower in 2020, we hope that this year’s list will bolster existing advocacy efforts around imperiled Calumet landmarks.”

For more information, visit www.calumetheritagearea.org/calumet-heritage-area-most-endangered-list-2023/.

