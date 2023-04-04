Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV rose by 35.9% in the first quarter.

The Calumet Region-made Explorer was the best-selling three-row midsize SUV in the country.

Explorer sales slumped mightily during the pandemic due largely to semiconductor shortages that hampered production and left auto dealership lots half-full. Sales have since been on the mend as the supply chains have been patched up.

In the first three months of the year, Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 10.1% to 475,906, up from 432,132 in the first quarter of 2022.

"Ford is off to a fast start this year," Vice President Andrew Frick said. "Ford's sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV and electric vehicle segments. And this year's highly anticipated new product launches with Super Duty, Escape, Mustang and Ranger will only add to this momentum."

In the first quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 41% jump in electric vehicle sales, a 4.1% decrease in hybrid sales and a 10.5% boost in vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, shifting its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin. It has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after Tesla.

In the first quarter, Ford sold 58,061 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, up from 42,736 units during the same period in 2022. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator rose 5.4% to 5,236 units in the first quarter, up from 4,967 units during the same time the previous year.

Last year, Ford sold a total of 1.86 million vehicles, down 2.2% from 1.9 million the previous year.