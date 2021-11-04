Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 1.7%

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 1.7% decrease in sales in October as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.
After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now down for the year, after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.
Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 4% to 175,918 units last month, down from 183,298 in October 2020.
In October, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 3.8% decrease in retail sales, an 8% fall in retail truck sales, a 14.2% increase in retail SUV sales and a 72.5% drop in retail car sales. Ford-brand SUVs increased by 15.3% while the automaker's overall SUV sales rose by 12.8%.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,142 last month, down from 12,242 in October 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.
“Continuous improvement in inventories and new products made Ford the best-selling automaker in America for the second month in a row, which was last accomplished 23 years ago. Retail sales improved 16%, relative to September, with retail share up 1.6 percentage points," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "We also had our third consecutive month with over 30% of our retail sales coming from customer orders, while also adding 77,000 new orders in October. F-Series, strong SUV sales driven by Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and the first full month of Maverick sales really fueled our performance.”
In October, Ford sold 20,714 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 21,079 units during the same month in 2020. After the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are down 0.2% as compared to the first nine months of 2020 with 180,888 units sold, as compared to 181,288 the previous year.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 2.3% to 2,134 units last month, down from 2,184 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 2.1% to 17,608 units sold through the end of October, down from 17,984 units through the first half of last year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work frequently this year as the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.