Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 1.7%

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 1.7% decrease in sales in October as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.

After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now down for the year, after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 4% to 175,918 units last month, down from 183,298 in October 2020.

In October, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 3.8% decrease in retail sales, an 8% fall in retail truck sales, a 14.2% increase in retail SUV sales and a 72.5% drop in retail car sales. Ford-brand SUVs increased by 15.3% while the automaker's overall SUV sales rose by 12.8%.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,142 last month, down from 12,242 in October 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.