Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 21.3% in April

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 23.1% decrease in sales in April as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 10.5% to 176,965 last month, down from 197,813 in April 2021.

In April, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 10.5% decrease in retail sales; a 17.8% decline in retail truck sales; a 2.7% increase in retail SUV sales; and a 50.2% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 12.3% and overall SUV sales by 16.3% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 4,388 last month, down 57.7% from 10,376 in April 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

“While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks. "Inventory flow bolstered stronger F-Series, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and record April Ford brand SUV sales. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning.”

In April, Ford sold 20,801 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 27,040 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, related plant shutdowns and only two shifts running, Explorer sales are down 31.2% as compared to the first four months of 2021 with 63,537 units sold and as compared to 92,284 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 15.5% to 2,402 units last month, down from 2,844 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 17.5% to 6,086 units sold through the end of April, down from 8,930 units through the first four months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work during the pandemic because the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

