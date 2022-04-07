Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 35.9% in March

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 35.9% decrease in sales in March as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time and reduced it to just two shifts.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 25.7% to 151,843 last month, down from 204,231 in March 2021.

In March, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 30.1% decrease in retail sales; a 39% decline in retail truck sales; a 16.2% drop-off in retail SUV sales; and a 9.4% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 34.4% and overall SUV sales by 9.4% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,628 last month, down 67% from 10,990 in March 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks. "Our newest products continue to turn at a record pace, as Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick had their best combined sales performance yet, with 33,398 vehicles sold. Ford is ready to deliver and positioned well for spring sales growth.”

In March, Ford sold 16,915 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 26,404 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, related plant shutdowns and only two shifts running, Explorer sales are down 34.5% as compared to the first three months of 2021 with 25,821 units sold and as compared to 65,244 the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 28.3% to 1,816 units last month, down from 2,532 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 18.4% to 4,967 units sold through the end of March, down from 6,086 units through the first three months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work during the pandemic because the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

