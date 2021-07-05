Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 38.4% in June after semiconductor disruptions

In June, Ford sold 9,445 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 15,327 units during the same month in 2020. Despite the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are up 16.9% to 118,241 units so far this year, up from 101,149 units sold during the first six months of 2020.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 37.3% to 999 units last month, down from 1,594 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales are still however up 22.5% to 11,856 units sold through the end of June, up from 9,682 units through the first half of last year.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They will be out of work while the plants are down for most of July, due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.

