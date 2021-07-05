Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 38.4% in June after semiconductor disruptions

The locally made Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle saw a 38.4% decrease in sales in June as compared to a year ago, as a result of the semiconductor woes that have disrupted production and caused workers to be laid off for months at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 26.9% to 115,789 units last month, down from 158,498 in June of 2020.
In June, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 32.5% decrease in retail sales, a 27% fall in truck sales, an 11.5% decline in SUV sales and an 81.8% drop in car sales. Ford-brand SUVs were down 8.6% while the automaker's overall SUV sales fell by 11.5%.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 2,868 last month, down from 15,762 in June. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.
“Through June of this year, Ford retail sales were up 10.7%. With constrained inventories and record turn rates in the second quarter, we have been working closely with our dealers gathering retail orders, which are up 16-fold over last year," said Andrew Frick, vice president of sales in the United States and Canada. "Reservations for F-150 Lightning have now surpassed 100,000 since the truck was first shown in May, while Ford’s sales of electrified vehicles produced a new all-time first-half sales record with 56,570 vehicles sold — up 117% over year ago.”
In June, Ford sold 9,445 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 15,327 units during the same month in 2020. Despite the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are up 16.9% to 118,241 units so far this year, up from 101,149 units sold during the first six months of 2020.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 37.3% to 999 units last month, down from 1,594 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales are still however up 22.5% to 11,856 units sold through the end of June, up from 9,682 units through the first half of last year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They will be out of work while the plants are down for most of July, due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.