Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 5.3%, now flat on the year.

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 5.3% decrease in sales in September as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.

After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now flat for the year after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 17.7% to 156,614 units last month, down from 190,233 in September 2020.

In September, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 20.8% decrease in retail sales, a 29.7% fall in retail truck sales, a 3.7% increase in retail SUV sales and a 79.5% drop in retail car sales. Ford-brand SUVs increased by 4.7% while the automaker's overall SUV sales rose by 3.4%.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 2,780 last month, down from 12,714 in September 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.