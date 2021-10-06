Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall 5.3%, now flat on the year.

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 5.3% decrease in sales in September as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.
After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now flat for the year after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.
Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell 17.7% to 156,614 units last month, down from 190,233 in September 2020.
In September, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 20.8% decrease in retail sales, a 29.7% fall in retail truck sales, a 3.7% increase in retail SUV sales and a 79.5% drop in retail car sales. Ford-brand SUVs increased by 4.7% while the automaker's overall SUV sales rose by 3.4%.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 2,780 last month, down from 12,714 in September 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin.
“New products and improved inventories made Ford America’s best-selling automaker in September," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "Retail sales gained 34%, compared to August, and we expanded our retail share 3.8 percentage points. Inventory turn rates are at the highest we’ve ever seen, with 31% of our retail sales coming from filling customer orders. The highly anticipated Maverick had a successful launch at month’s end, while the new Bronco is flowing to dealers with in-transit vehicles up 200% compared to a month ago.”
In September, Ford sold 20,092 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks on the Calumet River on the far South Side near the state line, down from 21,215 units during the same month in 2020. After the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are flat as compared to the first nine months of 2020 with 160,174 units sold, as compared to 160,209 the previous year.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 18.1% to 1,726 units last month, down from 2,108 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 2.1% to 15,474 units sold through the end of September, down from 15,800 units through the first half of last year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work frequently this year as the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.