Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall again in November

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 3.1% decrease in sales in November as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.

After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now down for the year, after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales grew 5.9% to 158,793 units last month, up from 149,931 in November 2020.

In November, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 4.5% increase in retail sales, a 2.9% fall in retail truck sales, a 25.6% increase in retail SUV sales and a 221.2% jump in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales grew by 4.6% and overall SUV sales by 20.8%.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,767 last month, down 65.9% from 11,037 in November 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.