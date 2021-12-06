Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall again in November

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 3.1% decrease in sales in November as compared to a year ago, largely as a result of the chip shortages that have shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time this year.
After roaring out to a strong start, Explorer sales are now down for the year, after Ford curtailed production and shut down operations for weeks at a time because of the global lack of semiconductors.
Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales grew 5.9% to 158,793 units last month, up from 149,931 in November 2020.
In November, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 4.5% increase in retail sales, a 2.9% fall in retail truck sales, a 25.6% increase in retail SUV sales and a 221.2% jump in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales grew by 4.6% and overall SUV sales by 20.8%.
Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,767 last month, down 65.9% from 11,037 in November 2020. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.
“Our new products continue to roll, making Ford America’s best-selling automaker for the third consecutive month, a feat last accomplished in 1974," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "Ford was also the only major U.S. automaker to beat year ago sales results for November. On the strength of Mustang Mach-E, Ford delivered record electrified vehicle sales, growing more than three times faster than the overall segment. Retail sales were up 4.5 percent over a year ago, with SUVs having a best ever November sales performance on record sales of our all-new Bronco family. We expect growth to continue, thanks to adding an additional 74,000 new vehicle orders in November.”
In November, Ford sold 18,268 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 18,848 units during the same month in 2020. After the semiconductor shortages and repeated plant shutdowns, Explorer sales are down 0.5% as compared to the first nine months of 2020 with 199,156 units sold, as compared to 200,136 the previous year.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell 13.7% to 1,676 units last month, down from 1,942 during the same time the previous year. Aviator sales have declined 3.2% to 19,284 units sold through the end of November, down from 19,926 units through the first half of last year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They have often been out of work frequently this year as the plant has been repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rearview cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.