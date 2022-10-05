Calumet Region-made Explorer sales fall by 17.5%

Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV fell by 17.5% in September, ending a three-month surge.

Explorer sales have been picking back up after slumping heavily during the coronavirus pandemic, largely as a result of the semiconductor shortages that roiled the global automotive industry, shutting down the Chicago Assembly Plant for weeks at a time, reducing shifts and leaving dealership lots half empty.

Overall, Ford and Lincoln sales fell by 8.9% to 142,644 last month, down from 156,614 in September 2021.

In September, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw an 11.7% decline in retail sales, a 21.6% fall in retail truck sales, a 4.9% drop in retail SUV sales and a 152.1% increase in electrified retail sales. Ford's overall truck sales fell by 18.3%, overall SUV sales ticked up 0.9% and overall electrified vehicle sales soared by 197.3% last month.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, selling just 3,458 last month, up 23.5% from 2,800 in September 2021. It has shifted its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

Ford had the best-selling electric trucks and vans in the country in September.

“Ford continued to see high-demand vehicles turning at record rates in September, while developing electric truck and van leadership and extending our overall truck leadership," said Ford Vice President Andrew Frick. "Demand remains strong with new retail orders rapidly expanding."

He noted the impact of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

"We are very pleased with the work from our dealers, employees and the area’s first responders, as they are working tirelessly to recover in Florida from Hurricane Ian," Frick said.

In September, Ford sold 16,577 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 20,092 units during the same month in 2021. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales are down 2.5% as compared to the first nine months of 2021, with 156,243 units sold as compared to 160,174 during the same period the previous year.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV rose 21% to 2,088 units last month, up from 1,726 during the same time the previous year.

Aviator sales have risen 7.9% to 16,696 units sold through the end of September, up from 15,474 units through the first nine months of 2021.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They were often out of work during the pandemic because the plant was repeatedly idled due to the lack of semiconductors that are used in rear view cameras, lane-assist and other modern features.